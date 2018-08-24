The Heritage Generals got a two-run homer from senior Reagan Armour to cap a nine-run third inning as they went on to smash Southeast Whitfield, 13-1, Thursday night in Dalton.
Heritage racked up 14 hits to stay unbeaten on the season.
Armour also had a double, while Zoe Wright, Bailey Christol, Riley Kokinda, Mallory Lowe and Cassie Davis also finished with two hits each. Christol had three RBIs, while Kokinda and Davis also finished with two RBIs. Wright and Lowe had one RBI each, as did Ansley Bice, who delivered a run-scoring triple in the third.
Brinley Horner collected the win. She gave up just three hits and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings pitched. The run she allowed was unearned.
Heritage (7-0, 3-0) will get set for an important home game with Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.