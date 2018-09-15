Rachel Gibson struck out 10 batters in five innings and helped herself with a double and a solo homerun at the plate as the Heritage Generals shut out Carrollton, 9-0, during Saturday's play at the SCORE International Invitational in Chattanooga.
Gibson allowed just four hits in the five-inning victory, walking just one batter. Katie Proctor also had a homer and drove in two runs as Heritage blew the game open with a six-run second inning.
Zoe Wright was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Carmen Gayler had a pair of doubles and knocked in a run, while Bailey Christol, Riley Kokinda and Reagan Armour all had one RBI each.
Heritage (13-2) will step out of region to play at Dalton on Monday.