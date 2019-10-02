After two memorable regular-season matchups that lasted a combined total of 18 innings, more thrilling matchups were expected on Tuesday when the LaFayette Lady Ramblers met the Heritage Generals for the Region 6-AAAA championship.
And that's exactly what the fans got.
However, the best-of-three series would only go two games as the top-seeded and defending Class 4A state champion Generals held off the second-seeded Lady Ramblers twice to sweep the series and claim the region crown.
Both teams will be at home for the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs, which begin on Oct. 9. Their opponents were unknown as of press time.
Heritage 5, LaFayette 2
The home team took a 3-0 lead after four complete innings in Game 1. A double steal in the bottom of the first inning allowed Riley Kokinda to swipe home. A Zoe Wright leadoff triple in the second would be followed by an RBI on a sacrifice bunt by Lexi Duckett and Bailey Davis would score on an error in the third.
LaFayette got a run back in the top of the fifth as Haynie Gilstrap scored on a Carlee Corbin single, but Heritage would answer with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Madeline Stone plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Davis collected an RBI on a bloop single.
The Lady Ramblers got two runners on base in the top of the sixth inning, but saw both of them forced out at third. Then in the seventh, a walk and two singles would be followed by a Sam Adkins RBI-hit.
Another walk would load the bases and bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate, but starting pitcher Brinley Horner would wriggle off the hook to get the final two outs and seal the win.
The sophomore pitched a complete game. She allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and six walks with three strikeouts. Wright had three hits and scored twice, while Adie Ball was 2-for-2.
Nicky Yancy gave up three earned runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings in the circle for LaFayette. She struck out one batter and had a triple as one of her two hits at the plate. Corbin also had two hits for the Lady Ramblers.
Heritage 6, LaFayette 3
Both teams got on the board early in the nightcap. The Generals, playing as the visiting team, got a two-out, two-run single from Stone in the top of the first, only to see the Lady Ramblers counter with a two-out, two-run double by Madi Ashley in the home half of the inning.
An RBI-single by Wright, an error and an RBI-double by Kokinda increased Heritage’s lead to 4-2 in the second inning, but Marquila Howell came through with an RBI-triple for LaFayette in the bottom of the inning to cut the gap down to one.
That would be all the scoring until the top of the seventh inning. Heritage (21-6) got a leadoff triple from Savannah Wilson in the top of the sixth, but was unable to get her home.
However, in the seventh, two singles and a stolen base would put two runners in scoring position with one out. Stone would come through with an RBI on a basehit before Davis brought in a second insurance run on a groundout.
Horner was replaced two innings in by freshman Katy Thompson, who also pitched a little over two innings. Junior ace Rachel Gibson would come in late to slam the door shut. Gibson pitched 2.2 innings and struck out seven batters to pick up the save. Horner allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks in two innings, while Thompson struck out one batter in her 2.1 innings of work.
Stone, Wright and Kokinda all had two hits apiece, while Stone paced the team with three RBIs.
Howell was 2-for-4 for LaFayette (15-10), while Yancy and Gilstrap also had singles for the Lady Ramblers. Yancy pitched all seven innings, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks with one strikeout.