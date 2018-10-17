It's been three years since the Heritage Generals took the field for a Class 4A Elite Eight game in Columbus.
That will all change next Thursday.
For the first time since they finished third back in 2015, the No. 7-ranked Generals will make the long drive to the Fountain City and will do so with lofty goals in mind.
"We have an opportunity in front of us," head coach Tanner Moore said after his team took down No. 4-ranked Central-Carroll, 2-1 and 12-0, in Boynton on Wednesday. "The girls understand what they just accomplished and they've worked their tails off to get in this spot. It's been tough the last couple of years, but I'm very proud of them. We're focused and we're ready to go."
Heritage's Rachel Gibson and Central's Micah Harris battled each other for seven innings in the opener.
Gibson was staked to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Katie Proctor led off with a single before Carmen Gayler doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Proctor was awarded home as Harris was called for an illegal pitch and Gayler, who also moved third on the call, scored moments later on a Mallory Lowe sacrifice fly.
That would be the only runs of the ball game until the top of the seventh when Taylor Stevens led off with a triple for the Lady Lions before scoring on a groundout by Ava Tyson. But Gibson would get an infield pop-up and one final strikeout to seal the victory. She allowed just three hits in the game and finished with nine K's.
The Generals' bats would heat up big time in the nightcap as they touched up Central pitching for eight extra-base hits, including four doubles, three triples and one homerun, a solo shot by Gibson. Heritage would score three times in the first and third innings sandwiched around a six-run second.
Gibson recorded seven more strikeouts as she completed the four-inning no-hitter.
"When she's moving the ball around on both sides of the plate, she's tough to hit," Moore said of his sophomore ace. "She's a bulldog out there and she just seems to get more and more confident and have more control of her pitches as the game goes on."
Bailey Christol was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Riley Kokinda was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Gayler was 2-for-2 and knocked in a pair of runs. Reagan Armour also had two RBIs, while Proctor drove in one.
"I thought the girls did a great job pushing the envelope and extending the lead, especially in Game 2," Moore added. "We did an unbelievable job of making some adjustments at the plate in that second game and we were able to take advantage of some of (Central's) mistakes."
Heritage (22-6) will face either No. 2-ranked Northside-Columbus or unranked Mary Persons in their first round game in Columbus. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25.
The Generals are now 4-0 in the 2018 state playoffs, having outscored their opponents by a combined score of 41-1.