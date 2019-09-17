The Heritage Generals put up seven runs in the first inning and matched it with seven runs in the third inning as they walloped Southeast Whitfield, 17-3, in a Region 6-AAAA contest in Dalton on Tuesday.
Rachel Gibson pitched the first two innings for Heritage, striking out six batters. She also launched a grand slam homerun in the first inning. Carmen Gayler had three RBIs on the afternoon, including a two-run double in the top of the first.
Ten different players had at least one hit for Heritage and 10 different players had at least one RBI in the win. Bailey Christol was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Gayler and Riley Kokinda each had two hits, while Kokinda and Madeline Stone knocked in two runs apiece.
Brinley Horner pitched the final two innings for Heritage. She allowed three earned runs on just one hit and four walks with one strikeout.
Heritage (14-6, 9-0) will be back at home on Thursday for a huge region contest against Northwest Whitfield at 5:55 p.m.