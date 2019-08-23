The Heritage Generals scored in five of six innings as they methodically took care of Southeast Whitfield, 8-0, in a Region 6-AAAA game Thursday night in Boynton.
Rachel Gibson pitched the first two innings. She walked one and struck out six before giving way to sophomore Brinley Horner. Horner would pick up the victory as she pitched the final four innings, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Bailey Christol was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Riley Kokinda had two hits. Gibson and Lexi Duckett each had a double. Zoe Wright knocked in two runs, while Duckett finished with one RBI.
Heritage (7-3, 3-0) will head to Tunnel Hill on Tuesday for a 5:55 p.m. game against the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins.