Two of the top teams in Region 6-AAAA met for the first time this season in Boynton on Tuesday and the Heritage Generals used to occasion to make a statement.
Heritage scored three runs in each of the first two innings and added five more runs in the bottom of the fourth to run-rule the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins, 11-2, and remain undefeated on the season at 8-0.
The Generals pounded out 14 hits as they moved to 4-0 in region play. Riley Kokinda had three hits, including a double. She scored three times and drove in three more runs, while fellow freshman Zoe Wright also had a double as one of her three hits. She scored three times and finished with one RBI.
Mallory Lowe had a two-run double in the first inning and finished the day 3-for-3, while Katie Proctor's two-run single in the second inning highlighted a 2-for-2 afternoon. Ansley Bice had a two-run double in the fourth, while Carmen Gayler also picked up an RBI-double in the rout.
Rachel Gibson threw all five innings for the Generals, allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks. She finished with eight strikeouts.
Anna Grace Rann lasted just 1.1 innings for Northwest (5-8, 3-1). She gave up six runs - five earned - on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Heritage will make the drive to Ellijay on Thursday to face Gilmer in another region contest.