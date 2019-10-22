Region 6-AAA released its All-Region teams on Tuesday and region champion Heritage and region runner-up LaFayette were both very well-represented.
Heritage junior pitcher Rachel Gibson was named the Region Pitcher of the Year. Gibson also won the award as a sophomore and shared the honor as a freshman.
The right-handed fireballer is 19-4 for the Generals this season headed into Thursday's play in Columbus. She has thrown 134.2 innings with 254 strikeouts against just 27 walks. She has allowed just 20 earned runs all season long for an ERA of 1.04 and hitters are also batting just .129 against Gibson this season.
Region Player of the Year honors went to LaFayette senior outfielder Marquila Howell. It is her first time winning the award.
After batting a robust .456 a year ago, Howell has been on fire for the Lady Ramblers all season long. She has compiled a batting average of .550 so far this season (.571 in region play) with a pair of doubles, eight triples, one homerun and 11 RBIs. LaFayette's leadoff hitter has scored 39 runs and stolen 15 bases, while enjoying an on-base percentage of .581 to help lead her team to the Elite Eight in Columbus.
Madeline Stone, Bailey Christol, Carmen Gayler, Riley Kokinda and Zoe Wright were named to the first team for Heritage with Lexi Duckett picking up a second-team nod.
LaFayette was represented on the first team by Nicky Yancy, Madi Ashley, Madison Pettigrew, Railee Lynn and Sam Adkins with Carlee Corbin earning second-team honors.
For Ridgeland, Vanessa Hart and Maggie Dickson were voted in as second team selection.
The rest of the region's first team included Shaylen Sutton, Molly Middleton, Torrey Cummings and Peyton Tudor of Northwest Whitfield, Charlie Hulsey and Sarah Morris of Pickens, Macy Hamby of Gilmer and Maliyah Williams of Southeast Whitfield.