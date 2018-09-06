Heritage Generals

Heritage sophomore pitcher Rachel Gibson threw her second shutout of the week in region play as she gave up just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts in a five-inning, 11-0 thumping of Pickens in Jasper.

Gibson also helped herself with three hits, including a double and a triple, and two RBIs. Senior Cassie Davis had two hits, scored twice and drove in two as she belted a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning.

Riley Kokinda was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bailey Christol was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Reagan Armour had two hits and drove in two, while Katie Proctor also had a hit and recorded one RBI.

Heritage (10-1, 6-0) will face the Dalton Lady Catamounts on Friday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be played at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.