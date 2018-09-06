Heritage sophomore pitcher Rachel Gibson threw her second shutout of the week in region play as she gave up just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts in a five-inning, 11-0 thumping of Pickens in Jasper.
Gibson also helped herself with three hits, including a double and a triple, and two RBIs. Senior Cassie Davis had two hits, scored twice and drove in two as she belted a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning.
Riley Kokinda was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bailey Christol was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Reagan Armour had two hits and drove in two, while Katie Proctor also had a hit and recorded one RBI.
Heritage (10-1, 6-0) will face the Dalton Lady Catamounts on Friday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be played at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.