The Heritage Generals found themselves trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning against Pickens on Thursday, but stormed back with seven runs in bottom of the fifth to pick up an 11-3 win in Boynton.
Riley Kokinda was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Madeline Stone was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Rachel Gibson also went 2-for-3.
Bailey Davis doubled and drove in a run. Carmen Gayler had a triple and two RBIs, while Bailey Christol had a triple and one RBI. Gibson struck out nine batters in five innings. She allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk.
Heritage (11-3, 7-0) will be off until next Thursday when they host Ridgeland at 5:55 p.m.