If there were any teams headed to the Class 4A state tournament in Columbus this year hoping that a senior-less Heritage Generals team wouldn't have what it took to defend their state championship, Tuesday night served as something of a rude awakening.
The Navy-and-Red are indeed going back to the Elite Eight and going back with a lot of momentum.
Following a tough 1-3 weekend at the Score International Invitational a month ago, Heritage has reeled off 12 consecutive victories and the most recent two wins might have been the most impressive of all.
Facing third-ranked Eastside and standout pitcher Kailey Rusk, the top-ranked Generals punched their ticket to Columbus by beating the Eagles in Boynton, 1-0 and 2-0, thanks in part to some timely hitting, aggressiveness and speed on the basepaths, rock solid defense and the reigning Class 4A Pitcher of the Year Rachel Gibson.
"There are two unbelievable teams in (Region 4) and we knew that if we ended up being the one or two seed (out of our region), we were going to get one of them," said Heritage head coach Tanner Moore, referring to Eastside and region champion Hampton. "Rusk is an unbelievable pitcher and there were two quality arms going at it tonight.
"I told our girls that we just had to keep plugging along and do what we do. Rusk was going to get her strikeouts and she was going to get us out in some situations, because that's what great pictures do. But I knew if we kept plugging along, things were going to happen."
Heritage 1, Eastside 0
Gibson let a chance slip by once and she sure wasn't going to let it slip by again.
After failing to get a run home with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, the junior strolled to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against Rusk with the bases loaded and two outs and this time she made it count.
After fouling off the first two pitches, she connected on a 1-2 offering and sent it into centerfield to bring home Riley Kokinda for the only run of the game.
"I just needed to clear my head," Gibson said. "I just knew I needed to do what I could for my team. They got on base for me, so I was going to do everything I could to get them in. That's a really good team we faced tonight, but we really wanted to be here. We just try to keep a positive mindset. We've been through a lot and we know that being negative just doesn't help out with anything. I thought we came out and really work well as a team today.
Rusk, a University of North Georgia commitment, battled against the Gibson into extra innings. Rusk gave up just four hits and struck out 13 batters in 8.1 innings of work, but also surrendered eight walks, while Gibson gave up just one lone single and two walks in nine full frames. She also finished with 13 strikeouts.
"I couldn't have done it without the team behind my back and playing like they did today." Gibson added. "They really boosted my confidence."
Heritage left runners at second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, while Eastside missed a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh. A single by Natalie Ray led off the inning and she was sacrificed to second base before the next batter drew a walk, but Gibson would get a strikeout and a comebacker to the mound to get out of the jam.
It looked as though Heritage would finish off the game a half-inning later as Kokinda and Carmen Gayler drew back-to-back walks. Madeline Stone layed down a sacrifice bunt and Bailey Davis walked to load the bases. However, Rusk showed her mettle by striking out Gibson and Lexi Duckett in order to send the game to the eighth.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Heritage surrendered an error and a walk, but came away unscathed as Gibson struck out Rusk with the go-ahead runner at second in the top of the ninth. Kokinda led off the bottom of the frame with a double to left. Gayler would draw her third walk of the game and, after another sacrifice bunt by Stone, Davis would draw another walk to reload the bases once more.
But there would be no deja vu for Heritage as Gibson came through with the clutch hit for the game-winning RBI. Kokinda was the only player in the game with multiple hits as she went 2-for-3. Bailey Christol also had a single for Heritage in the win.
Heritage 2, Eastside 0
Gibson would fire another one-hitter in the nightcap, allowing two walks and striking out 10 batters, but it was the Generals' speed that was the difference-maker in the final game of the series.
Heritage touched up Rusk for a run in the top of the third inning. Playing as the visiting team in Game 2, Duckett drew a one-out walk and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Savannah Wilson before racing home on a two-out, RBI-double to left off the bat of Zoe Wright.
Then in the top of the fifth, Wilson got on base with a one-out single while an error sent her to second and put Wright on first. Christol took advantage of an aggressive Eastside defense by pushing a bunt into a wide-open gap past the pitcher's circle after the Eagles' shortstop had abandoned her post to cover third base. The infield single allowed the speedy Wilson to score all the way from second with an important insurance run.
"We make some clunkers on the basepaths sometimes, but we're so athletic and so fast that we're able to exploit some defenses and get our runners into scoring position," Moore explained. "I called for a bunt, but I didn't call a push bunt. All the credit goes to Bailey for that one. It was just an unbelievable play by her. She saw how the defense was crashing and it was just unbelievable awareness by her, but that's what our girls do. They're just aware of the game."
After Gibson stranded runners at first and second in the bottom of the fourth inning, Eastside had one more good chance to score two innings later as a one-out double by Ava Anglin and a Lauren Burnett walk put runners at the corners with just one out as Rusk stepped to the plate.
But Anglin stayed at third base as Burnett broke for second on a stolen base attempt and Stone, the Heritage catcher, delivered a picture-perfect throw to the bag for the second out of the inning. Gibson then got Rusk swinging to end the sixth and the Heritage standout would strike out the side in the bottom of the seventh to seal the series sweep.
"I don't know if they were thinking that we just weren't going to throw the ball down right then," Moore continued. "We had a two-run lead and we were only concerned about getting an out right there. If they got the run, they got the run, but Madeline has a great arm and she puts the ball on target all the time. She's thrown out some really good baserunners this year. I trust her and I knew she'd get it done."
Rusk struck out six batters in seven innings of Game 2. She gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks. All five of Heritage's hits came from different players.
While Eastside saw its season end with a 23-4 overall record, Heritage (25-6) will head to Columbus next week. The Generals' opening game will be on Thursday (Oct. 24) at 6 p.m. against the winner of the second-round series between LaGrange and Shaw.
"Coach (Heather) Wood has been at Eastside for a while and she does an unbelievable job," Moore added. "We were talking afterward that we both hated that we had to match up in the second round. They have an unbelievable team and unfortunately, one of us wasn't going to go to Columbus. But I'm just so proud of our girls. They did an awesome job."