Bailey Christol provided the walk-off hit in the bottom of the fourth inning and the No. 3-ranked Heritage Generals picked up another region victory with a 12-0 home win over Ridgeland on Thursday.
Christol finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Riley Kokinda also went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Madeline Stone and Bailey Davis each knocked in two runs, while Carmen Gayler and Rachel Gibson each had one RBI.
Gibson pitched all four innings. She walked two batters and allowed just one hit, finishing the game with nine strikeouts.
Vanessa Hart had a single to account for the lone hit for the Lady Panthers. Bryanna Goldsmith took the loss. She gave up five earned runs on five hits and eight walks with one strikeout in three innings of play.
Heritage (12-3, 8-0) will head to Chattanooga's Warner Park for the SCORE International Invitational this weekend. They will face Wesleyan at 5 p.m. on Friday before taking on Villa Rica at 6:45. On Saturday, the Generals will battle Sonoraville at 10 a.m. before a 12 noon game against Tattnall Square.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland (4-18, 2-7) will be back at home on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. to face county rival LaFayette.