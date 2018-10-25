Rachel Gibson may not have had her best outing on Thursday, but the sophomore made it count when she had to have it.
With No. 7-ranked Heritage leading No. 2 Northside-Columbus by one run and with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gibson got her eighth and final strikeout of the game to leave the sacks full and send the Generals to the winners' bracket semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament with a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Lady Patriots in Columbus.
With the win, Heritage (23-6) will take on No. 3 Madison County at 10:45 a.m. on Friday in the next round. The Red Raiders advanced with a 4-1 victory over West Laurens on Thursday and the winner of Friday morning's game will move on to the winners' bracket final at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night against No. 9 Hampton or upstart and unranked LaFayette.
The Generals led 1-0 on an RBI by Reagan Armour before a three-run homer by Mallory Lowe in the top of the fourth inning boosted the lead to 4-0.
Northside trailed by three going into the bottom of the sixth inning when they plated a pair of runs to cut the lead to 4-3. But Armour had her own magic moment in the top of the seventh as she blasted a two-run shot to extend the lead to 6-3.
The Lady Patriots would answer with two additional runs in the bottom of the frame, but Gibson would finally slam the door to give the Navy-and-Red the win.
Katie Proctor was 3-for-3 with a run scored, while Armour and Riley Kokinda had two hits. One of Kokinda's hits was a double and she scored two runs on the night. Gibson allowed eight hits and six walks in seven innings. All five of the runs she gave up were earned.
Friday's game will be the first meeting between Heritage and Madison County since the Red Raiders swept the Generals, 5-4 and 5-4, in last year's round of 16.