SOFTBALL: Heritage focused on new season, new team

After a decade of frustrating finishes at the state tournament in Columbus, the stars finally aligned for the Heritage Generals last October as they capped a 25-6 season with the program’s long-awaited first GHSA state championship.
Now, nearly 10 months later, the Generals are hoping to deliver an encore performance.
Repeating, of course, will certainly not be easy. Heritage will have to replace some of their top power hitters and, because a previous injury to Kaylie Frogge will not allow her to play again this season, third-year head coach Tanner Moore will go into the 2019 season without any available seniors. However, an outstanding crop of young, but seasoned veterans are back looking to cement the Generals’ spot among the top programs in all of Class 4A.
“We still have 11 returning players who have been there, who have seen the fire and know what it takes, plus they are really good leaders too,” Moore said. “So I’m looking at them as big keys to showing our newcomers what this program is about, how we practice and how we go about things.”
Moore said that an offseason’s worth of work in weight room has paid off with a much stronger and faster team.
“We’ve had a great summer,” he continued. “The girls have really worked hard in the weight room. It’s a hard-working group and I’m very proud of them for that. I’m ready to see what they can do on the field.”
A good deal of the team leadership will be shouldered jointly by a large group of juniors.
Pitcher Rachel Gibson was last year’s Region 6-AAAA and Class 4A Pitcher of the Year after posting a 21-1 record with 238 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA in 141 innings of work. She will also be a mainstay in the lineup after hitting .400 with six doubles, four triples, seven homers and 30 RBIs as a junior. Not surprisingly, she is currently being recruited by a number of major college programs, including several in the Southeastern Conference.
Christol, a middle infielder who could also see time in the outfield this season, hit .418 last year with eight doubles and 23 RBIs to make All-Region second team, while outfielder Morgan Philips has impressed Moore with the strides she has made in the offseason, both as a player and as a leader. Carmen Gayler (.446, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 20 RBIs) was a first team pick in 6-AAAA a year ago. She will play first base and do some of the catching this season, while Sarah Haynes will also play some at first base and can provide a boost to the lineup as a designated player.
The final two juniors are new to the roster. Bailey Davis, who plays outfield and first base, has come to Heritage by way of Utah, though her family is originally from the northwest Georgia area. Meanwhile, Taylor Turnipseed can play the middle infield positions and third base. Also a member of the Legion of Generals Band, she will be making her return to the diamond after several years away from the sport.
Among the sophomores, outfielder Riley Kokinda (.400, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBIs) was the only freshman to earn All-State honors in Class 4A last season as she was selected to the second team. Returning shortstop Zoe Wright was second team All-Region a year ago and will be counted on for another big season.
The rest of the class will be rounded out by Brinley Horner, Madeline Stone, Adie Ball and Gracie Dawson. Horner will be the team’s No. 2 pitcher, Stone will see plenty of action behind the plate, Ball will give Heritage even more depth in the outfield, while the athletic Dawson can play in the outfield or at either of the corner infield spots.
This year’s rookie contingent will include outfielder Jessica Gibson, middle infielder/outfielders Lexi Duckett and Savannah Wilson and pitcher Katy Thompson.
Moore said depth is a huge strength for this year’s team.
“We’re super fast,” he began. “We lost a lot in the middle of the order and lost a lot of run production from this past year, but we have a lot more speed than we did last year. We still have some pop in the lineup, but we have a lot of speed top to bottom, which is great because we love to run.
“I also like the athleticism of this team. We have a lot of players that can do a lot of different things and there’s a lot of maneuvering we can do. We’ve got to find some answers to some of our questions, but just seeing where the pieces are going to fall and how they’re going to fit into the team is what is exciting.”
Moore added that the main key would be putting last year’s championship run squarely in the rear view mirror.
“Our team and our coaches have talked about what we did last year and we understand that that is now in the past,” he explained. “Last year was an amazing accomplishment and we have pieces from last year’s team that are back. However, this is a completely new team and they understand that.
“The 2019 team has a lot to accomplish for themselves. It’s a brand new team and every team has its own challenges. I think our girls have been able to turn the page and focus on this year. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think our girls are up for the challenge.”