The Heritage Generals had only four hits and committed six errors in a 10-2 loss to (Class 2A) No. 1-ranked Sonoraville at the LFO Invitational at Jack Maddox on Saturday.
Riley Kokinda and Mallory Lowe both had doubles for Heritage in the loss, while Lowe and Reagan Armour each collected an RBI.
Brinley Horner took the loss in the circle. She pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts.
MaxPreps.com was also reporting that Heritage dropped a 13-0 decision to Coahulla Creek at the LFO Invitational on Saturday, but no information from that game had been reported to the newspaper as of press time.
Heritage (15-6) will head to Chickamauga on Monday for a 5 p.m. game against Gordon Lee, the No. 1-ranked public school team in Class 1A.