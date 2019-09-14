After splitting a pair of games at the SCORE International Invitational on Friday, the Heritage Generals lost two tough games on Saturday to fall to 13-6 overall on the season.
Sonoraville 3, Heritage 2
In a game that ended after five innings due to the time limit, the Lady Phoenix pushed home two runs in the top of the fourth inning to pick up the win.
Lexi Duckett was 2-for-2 with a double for the Generals. Savannah Wilson also had a double, while Madeline Stone picked up one RBI.
Brinley Horner took the loss in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Tattnall Square 10, Heritage 3
The weekend ended with a tough loss later on Saturday afternoon. Rachel Gibson was replaced in the circle after giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in just one-third of an inning. She struck out one batter. Horner pitched the rest of the way, allowing seven earned runs on six hits with one strikeout.
Morgan Phillips drove in two of the Generals’ three runs, while Jessica Gibson also picked up an RBI. Stone added a double at the plate.
Heritage will look to go 9-0 in Region 6-AAAA play when they travel to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday for a 5:55 p.m. contest.