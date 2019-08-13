The Heritage Generals erupted for 10 runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on three extra runs in the top of the third to take a 13-2, five-inning decision at Pickens in the Region 6-AAAA opener on Tuesday.
Carmen Gayler and Bailey Davis had big days for Heritage. Both had a double and a triple. Davis finished with four RBIs, while Gayler knocked in three runs.
Bailey Christol was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Riley Kokinda went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in one run, while Rachel Gibson picked up an RBI. Gibson also got the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over five innings with 10 strikeouts.
Heritage (2-1, 1-0) will play again this Friday and Saturday at the Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park. They will face Forsyth Central and Cedartown on Friday night before taking on Adairsville and Calhoun early Saturday.