Rachel Gibson had a grand slam homer as part of a six-run first inning on Monday night, but it was the homestanding Dalton Lady Catamounts who got the last laugh as they doubled up the Generals, 16-8, in a non-region game.
Dalton nearly erased the 6-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the first inning and they would tack on six more in the second to pull ahead, 11-7. Four more runs in the third inning would give them plenty of a cushion and the game would eventually end on the run rule after five innings.
Bailey Christol was 2-for-3 in the loss. Carmen Gayler had two hits and drove in two runs, while Reagan Armour doubled and knocked in a pair of runs. Brinley Horner got the start in the circle and took the loss. Cassie Davis and Armour both pitched in relief for Heritage.
The (Class 4A) No. 5-ranked Generals (13-3) will play host to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. in a Region 6-AAAA contest.