The Heritage Generals got six very strong innings from ace pitcher Rachel Gibson as they opened defense of their Class 4A state title with an 8-0 victory over LaGrange Thursday in Columbus.
Gibson pitched all six innings in the run-rule win. She allowed just three hits, did not walk a batter and finished with 11 strikeouts. She also helped herself with an RBI-single in the top of the sixth inning.
Bailey Davis gave Heritage the early 2-0 lead on a two-out, two-run double in the top of the first inning. An error and two singles would set the table in the top of the fourth. One run would score on a second error, Carmen Gayler would deliver a two-run double and Riley Kokinda would come racing home on the Grangers' third error of the frame.
In addition to Gibson's RBI in the top of the sixth, the Generals also scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Madeline Stone.
Gayler finished the night with a pair of doubles, while Kokinda, Gibson and Bailey Christol also had two hits each.
Heritage (26-6) will face Madison County Friday morning at 10 a.m. in a winners' bracket semifinal game. The Red Raiders tripped up Northside-Columbus, 6-5, in their opening round game on Thursday.
The winner of Friday morning's game will take on either Oconee County or fellow Region 6 member LaFayette on Friday night with the winner of that game advancing to the state finals on Saturday. LaFayette beat Central-Carroll, 7-2, in their opening round game, while Oconee County slipped past Marist, 4-3.