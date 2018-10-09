The No. 8-ranked Heritage Generals breezed into the second round of the Class 4A state softball tournament as they swept visiting and overmatched Chestatee, 11-0 and 16-0, Tuesday afternoon in Boynton.
In the opener, the Generals recorded 10 hits, including a two-run, inside-the-park homerun by starting pitcher Rachel Gibson. Reagan Armour was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Katie Proctor was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs driven in.
Carmen Gayler was 2-for-3 with a double, while Zoe Wright and Madeline Stone also doubled in the victory. Riley Kokinda chipped in with one RBI.
Gibson walked just one batter and struck out 13 in the five-inning no-hitter.
In the nightcap, Heritage - playing as the visiting team - rapped out 15 hits, including four off the bat of Kokinda, who scored three times and drove in one run. Gayler had three hits - two doubles and one triple - to go with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Armour and Gibson each went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Armour drove in four and scored three times, while Gibson knocked in a pair of runs. Proctor and Mallory Lowe each had a double and picked up two RBIs.
Gibson threw the first three innings, striking out six and not allowing a hit. Freshman Brinley Horner threw the last inning. She allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Heritage (20-6) will host either Stephens County or No. 2-ranked Central-Carroll in the second round next Wednesday. Stephens County won the first game on Tuesday, 5-2, with the best-of-three series set to resume tomorrow morning.