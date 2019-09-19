The No. 4-ranked Heritage Generals scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 9-0 win over No. 2-ranked Northwest Whitfield in a crucial Region 6-AAAA game in Boynton.
With the victory, Heritage swept the season series by a combined score of 19-3.
Bailey Christol had three hits in three plate appearances and finished with two RBIs, while Riley Kokinda was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Carmen Gayler knocked in two runs while Zoe Wright and Jessica Gibson each had one RBI.
Rachel Gibson pitched a five-inning shutout. She gave up just four hits and two walks while finishing with 11 strikeouts.
Heritage (15-6, 10-0) will play on Friday and Saturday in the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex.