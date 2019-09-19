Heritage Generals

The No. 4-ranked Heritage Generals scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 9-0 win over No. 2-ranked Northwest Whitfield in a crucial Region 6-AAAA game in Boynton.

With the victory, Heritage swept the season series by a combined score of 19-3.

Bailey Christol had three hits in three plate appearances and finished with two RBIs, while Riley Kokinda was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Carmen Gayler knocked in two runs while Zoe Wright and Jessica Gibson each had one RBI.

Rachel Gibson pitched a five-inning shutout. She gave up just four hits and two walks while finishing with 11 strikeouts.

Heritage (15-6, 10-0) will play on Friday and Saturday in the LFO Invitational at the Jack Mattox Complex.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

