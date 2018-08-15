Sophomore pitcher Rachel Gibson turned in another masterful performance and the Heritage Generals stayed unbeaten with a 2-0, non-region home victory over county rival Ringgold.
Fresh off a 13-strikeout outing against Pickens on Tuesday, Gibson fanned 11 more on Wednesday while allowing just four hits and walking two. She also laced a triple at the plate.
Heritage (3-0) took the lead for good in the bottom of the second. Catcher Mallory Lowe delivered a one-out double before a walk and a single by Riley Kokinda loaded the bases for freshman Zoe Wright. Wright then singled to bring in courtesy runner Sarah Dye with the game's first run.
The final run came an inning later as Katie Proctor launched a one-out, solo homerun to center field.
Ringgold's best chance to score came in the top of the sixth. Alex Huerta drew a leadoff walk and took second on a wild pitch. Back-to-back bunt singles by Amber Gainer and Autumn Green would load the bases with no outs.
Gibson, however, would bear down to record clutch back-to-back strikeouts before a final infield pop-up would end the threat.
Taylor Layne got the start for the Lady Tigers and threw well. She allowed seven hits and three walks in 4.1 innings, but gave up just the two runs. She finished with one strikeout on the night. Kaylee Phillips allowed just two hits in 1.2 innings of relief.
Riley Nayadley and Addy Broome also singled for Ringgold (0-6).
Ringgold is slated to host LFO in a region game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, while Heritage will take part in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational this weekend.