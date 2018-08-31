Emma Minghini allowed just four hits and one walk and finished with 11 strikeouts in a 6-0 complete-game win over Christian Heritage on Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Top-ranked Gordon Lee took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, one on a Paxton Grimes RBI-single and the other on a Macie Pearson sacrifice fly. Grimes hit a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the sixth - already her sixth homerun of the season - while errors helped account for Gordon Lee's three other runs in the frame.
Grimes finished 2-for-3 and is now hitting over .600 for the year. Kirbie Bradley, Allie Farrow and Addison Sturdivant all had singles in the win.
The Lady Trojans (7-0, 3-0) will entertain Bowdon in a region contest at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.