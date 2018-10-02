Gordon Lee's Lady Trojans scored five runs in the first inning before erupting for 11 runs in the bottom of the second in a 16-0 blowout of visiting North Cobb Christian on Monday.
Gordon Lee finished with 12 hits in the run-rule victory, which was stopped after the top of the third. Paxton Grimes was 2-for-2 and scored twice. She also drove in four runs courtesy of a grand slam homer, her 10th four-bagger of the season, leaving her one shy of tying her own Gordon Lee single-season record, which she set last year.
Emma Minghini had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Macie Pearson had two hits, scored twice and drove in two. Regan Thompson doubled and picked up an RBI. Maddy Clark and Kirbie Bradley had two RBIs each, while Emma Langston and Anna Logan had one RBI.
Minghini did not allow a hit and fanned three batters in the abbreviated no-hitter.
Gordon Lee (22-1, 10-0) will face Trion at home on Tuesday in its final game before the Region 6-A tournament, which is scheduled to begin Thursday at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.