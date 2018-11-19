SOFTBALL: Grimes 'excited' about future at Tennessee Tech

Even though she committed to Tennessee Tech following her sophomore season, Paxton Grimes’ enthusiasm for the university and the university’s softball program has never wavered.
So when the senior finally got to sign her letter of intent with the Golden Eagles this past week, Grimes couldn’t help but flash a 1,000-watt smile.
“This is so exciting,” the Gordon Lee standout said. “It’s something everybody wants when they start playing sports and I’m really excited that I get to pursue a dream that I’ve had since I was little.”
Grimes said she knew Tennessee Tech was the place she wanted to be at from the moment of her first visit.
“I love the school and I love the coaches,” she said. “I hope I can bring a lot to the program. I’m just going to work hard and do what I can. Whatever they need me to do, that’s what I’m going to do.”
What the Golden Eagles would like for her to do is simply do what she’s been doing for the Lady Trojans for the past four seasons.
The power-hitting infielder was an All-State first team selection in each of her first three seasons and is a shoo-in to add to that streak once the honor squad is selected in the next few weeks. Should she make first team again, it is believed that she would become the first player in the storied history of Gordon Lee fast pitch softball to be named first team All-State for four consecutive years.
And she has the stats to justify those lofty honors.
As a freshman third baseman, Grimes hit .364 with 10 doubles, three triples, five homeruns and 39 RBIs, and she batted .371 with eight doubles, one triple, four homers and 29 RBIs as a sophomore. Then as a junior, she moved to shortstop, but stayed hot at the plate by hitting .457 with 10 doubles, a triple and 46 RBIs. She also set what was then a new Gordon Lee single-season record with 11 homeruns.
However, Grimes saved her best for last as she batted a sparkling .511 this past fall with seven doubles and 30 RBIs with a ridiculous 1.056 slugging percentage. She also broke her own single-season mark for homers with 14 and set a new Gordon Lee career record with 34 round-trippers.
In addition, she finished with a .426 career batting average, 35 doubles and 144 RBIs. She was a part of four Region 6-A championship teams - extending the Lady Trojans’ streak to 16 in a row in that category - and is one of just a handful of players in Gordon Lee history to win four state titles in her four years as a player.
“She’s definitely meant a lot to this program,” head coach Dana Mull said. “She’s just one of those types of players that lead by example. She goes out and gets the job done and she’s done a tremendous job for us both offensively and defensively.”
Mull said Grimes has what it takes to be a successful college player right away at the Division I level.
“She’s just a natural hitter,” Mull added. “She has a good eye for the ball. She’s got good, quick hands that can generate bat speed and she definitely has the power. She’s played at the highest levels you can play at in her life and I know that will just make it easy for her to transition over to college. She’ll be successful there, I have no doubt.”
Grimes said she is currently undecided on a major.