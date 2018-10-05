Senior Paxton Grimes tied and later broke her own Gordon Lee single-season homerun record on Thursday, and it could not have come at a better time for the Lady Trojans.
Grimes launched a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning and added a solo homer in the third as she accounted for all three runs in a 3-0 shutout victory over Mount Pisgah Christian in the opening round of the Region 6-A tournament at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
Regan Thompson had the only other hit for Gordon Lee, who struggled to find much offense. However, sophomore pitcher Emma Minghini made the three runs count as she scattered four hits over seven innings. She did not walk a single batter and finished with 11 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (24-1) will face Trion on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Heritage Point. The two rivals faced off Tuesday in Chickamauga with Gordon Lee earning a 2-1 victory.