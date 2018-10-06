Gordon Lee Lady Trojans reached two important milestones on Saturday.
Victories over Trion (5-2) and Bowdon (1-0) at Dalton's Heritage Point Park gave the Navy-and-White a 16th consecutive region championship and automatically put them into the Class 1A Public School state playoffs, where they are all but assured to be the top overall seed.
"Every team that comes through here is different," head coach Dana Mull said. "Some kids are here all four years, but all the teams are different and each one has its own goals that it wants to try and achieve. Like we've talked to them about, there will never be another 2018 Gordon Lee team and this group, like the ones that have come before it, wants to leave its mark."
However, the win over Bowdon took on extra significance as it was the 500th career victory for Mull in her 16th season, all at Gordon Lee.
"I really didn't know I was that close (to 500) to be honest," Mull explained. "It doesn't really seem that it was that long ago when I started here, but I just think it's awesome to be a part of it. We've had great kids come through this program and it's been a great experience to get to coach them. I still keep up with them.
"I'm just blessed to be part of such a great school and a great group of young ladies. Hopefully we can continue to keep it up."
Senior shortstop Paxton Grimes continued to knock the cover off the ball in the win against Trion as the future Tennessee Tech Golden Eagle belted a two-run homerun, her 13th of the season, in the bottom of the first inning. An RBI-single by Addison Sturdivant in the second inning and a Kirbie Bradley RBI-single in the third would push the lead out to 4-0.
The Lady Bulldogs would cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs, but Emma Minghini would get one of them back with an RBI-single in the bottom of the inning and Gordon Lee would shut Trion down the rest of the way.
Emma Langston threw all seven innings, allowing just four hits and three walks. Both of the runs she gave up were earned and she finished the day with 10 strikeouts. Minghini was 3-for-4, while Sturdivant, Macie Pearson and Anna Logan all had two hits each.
The championship game would be a pitchers' duel as Gordon Lee's solo run in the bottom of the first inning would turn out to be the only tally of the game.
Regan Thompson walked to start the inning and was sacrificed to second by Maddie Clark before Grimes delivered a single to load the bases. Minghini then layed down a sacrifice bunt to bring in Thompson from third.
Minghini did the rest, allowing just three hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts as the Lady Trojans captured the Region 6-A title. Clark finished 2-for-2 on the day, accounting for two of the Lady Trojans' three hits.
Gordon Lee (26-1) will now wait to learn their second-round state tournament opponent. As a virtual lock to be the No. 1 overall seed - Gordon Lee currently leads the power rankings by a wide margin - the Lady Trojans, along with the rest of the top eight seeds, will earn a first-round bye.
"Hopefully we haven't peaked just yet," Mull added. "We can always find ways to get better. We're going to take a few days off and then come back and keep working on our fundamentals. We just want to stay sharp and stay in the swing of things."