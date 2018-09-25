For just the second time this season, an opposing team from Region 6-A managed to score a run on the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans.
But for the ninth time this season, Gordon Lee still came out on top in a league contest.
Two runs in the top of the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie and the No. 1-ranked Lady Trojans improved to 21-1 overall and 9-0 in region play with a 3-1 victory at No. 2-ranked Bowdon on Tuesday, giving them a sweep of the season series.
Gordon Lee took the early 1-0 lead on an Emma Minghini RBI-single in the top of the first inning, only to see the Lady Devils tie it up in the bottom of the frame as starting pitcher Laken Maxwell delivered an RBI-single of her own.
That would be all the scoring until the fourth when Kirbie Bradley drove in Minghini with a hit and later scored from third on a bunt by Anna Logan.
Pitching and defense took it from there. Emma Langston would strand two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Navy-and-White got a 4-6-3 double play in the fifth to thwart a potential rally.
Langston pitched all seven innings. She allowed just four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in the win. Bradley, Logan and Minghini had two hits each, while Regan Thompson added a hit and scored once.
Gordon Lee will be back in action on Thursday as No. 3-ranked Trion comes to Chickamauga for a 5 p.m. start.