The No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 23-1 overall and 11-0 in Region 6-A North play on Thursday with an 8-3 victory at No. 2-ranked Trion.
Gordon Lee uncharacteristically committed five errors, but pounded out 13 hits in winning its sixth straight game.
The Lady Trojans struck for four runs in the top of the first inning on a passed ball and three RBI-singles from Allie Farrow, Maddie Clark and Macie Pearson. Pearson and Addison Sturdivant had RBI-singles in the third inning to make it 6-0.
Gordon Lee committed back-to-back errors in the bottom of the third inning and Trion’s Jenna Mosley made them pay with a three-run homer to cut the lead in half. However, it would be the last run of the night for the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Trojans would get one of the runs back in the fifth inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, Sturdivant swiped second base, while an error on the Trion catcher allowed Anna Logan to race home from third. Then in the top of the seventh, Regan Thompson delivered some insurance with a two-out RBI-single.
Sturdivant and Emma Langston would each finish 3-for-4 on the night, while Farrow and Pearson both had two hits. Emma Minghini pitched all seven innings. She gave up two hits and just one walk with 12 strikeouts. None of the runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee will conclude the regular season at home on Monday against Whitefield Academy for Senior Night. First pitch starts at 5 p.m.