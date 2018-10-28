At this point, it's getting tougher and tougher to find new ways to describe the dynasty that Gordon Lee High School fastpitch softball has become.
The numbers simply speak for themselves.
The Lady Trojans collected their ninth state title at the South Commons Complex in Columbus, winning the Class A Public School crown after back-to-back victories over Region 6-A North rivals Trion (2-0) and Bowdon (8-0) on Saturday.
Gordon Lee's nine fastpitch titles - in the last 15 seasons - are now the second-most all-time in GHSA history. The Lady Trojans trail only Buford, who won a remarkable 10 in a row in three separate classifications between 2007 and 2016.
Gordon Lee has won it all in eight of the last nine seasons and is now the first GHSA fastpitch program to capture four consecutive state championships two separate times. Prior to this most recent four-year run, the Lady Trojans won four straight from 2010 to 2013.
"It still feels great (to win it all)," said head coach Dana Mull, who has been at the helm for all nine titles. "Every year it's a different story about how you got there and what it took to win it, but every year is just as exciting as any of the others."
This year's path to the title included a Thursday morning victory over Schley County (8-4) and a Friday win over Marion County (5-1) before rain would push the winners' bracket final back to an early Saturday morning start.
In that game, Gordon Lee pushed across solo runs in the bottom of the second and fifth innings to take down the Lady Bulldogs.
Gordon Lee finished the game with five hits, including two from Regan Thompson, who also delivered an RBI. Kirbie Bradley drove in the other run for the Lady Trojans. Emma Minghini had a double, while Macie Pearson and Maddie Clark had one single apiece.
Emma Langston pitched all seven innings. She gave up just two hits and one walk and finished with eight strikeouts in the win.
The Lady Trojans would then have to wait nearly four hours to see who they would face in the championship game. Bowdon was the team that ultimately emerged as they defeated Lanier County, 9-1, before a 5-0 win over Trion.
Gordon Lee would be the visiting team in the title game and they wasted no time drawing first blood as Minghini ripped an RBI-double in the top of the first.
The Lady Trojans would bust the game wide open just one inning later.
An RBI-double by Anna Logan was followed by a single from Addison Sturdivant and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Thompson. Sturdivant would score moments later on a passed ball and, after back-to-back singles by Clark and Paxton Grimes, Minghini would deliver a big two-run single to increase the lead to 6-0.
It would be more than enough run support for Minghini, who held the tiring Lady Devils to just four hits on the afternoon. Two of those hits came to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but the sophomore would strike out the final three hitters in order to clinch the championship.
"We came out focused in that first game today," Mull said. "Trion has a great team, but we were able to push across the runs that we needed. And with Bowdon on its third game of the day, we knew we needed to jump on them early. That's what we did and that was big."
Minghini finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the title game. Grimes was 2-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases and three runs scored, while Sturdivant was 2-for-3 with an RBI-single in the sixth inning. Langston added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to join Logan and Thompson with one RBI each.
Gordon Lee finished the year with a 32-1 record, tying the 2011 squad (37-1) for the fewest losses in a single season behind only the undefeated 38-0 state championship team in 2010.
It also gave seniors Grimes and Kelsey Lee a fourth state title in their illustrious prep careers.
"It's a small class of two, but it's a good group and they are very deserving," Mull added. "Our seniors have put in a lot of time and effort and there's not a better group for this to happen to. They have really embraced their roles on the team and I know winning (a fourth state championship) means a lot to them.
"We will hate to see them leave, but we are just losing the two players and that's a good thing. We have a really good group coming back. Some years are more of rebuilding years than others, but next year we should be able to pick up pretty much where we left off this year."
Gordon Lee has now played in the state championship game in either Class A (Combined), Class AA or Class A Public every year since 2006. Mull, who picked up her 500th career victory with the Lady Trojans this season, now has nine state championships, five state runner-up finishes and a pair of state third-place showings in Columbus during her 16 appearances as the Lady Trojans' head coach.