SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee trio tabbed tops in Walker County

On the outside wall of the Gordon Lee hitting facility, banners have been hung to signify and celebrate the Lady Trojans’ state fastpitch softball championship teams.
At the rate things are going, Gordon Lee will have to find a new spot to put some of those banners or simply extend the length of the facility itself.
The program’s ninth state title banner will soon be added and three of the biggest reasons for that addition are being honored today.
Record-setting senior shortstop Paxton Grimes is this year’s Walker County Softball Player of the Year, while sophomore pitcher Emma Minghini and freshman pitcher Emma Langston are sharing Walker County Softball Pitcher of the Year honors.
Grimes said it felt good to win the award.
“It wasn’t the goal,” she said. “I really just wanted to win state again, but I’m excited about it. I just tried to get the job done for my teammates. I wasn’t focused on stats. I was just focused on the game ahead and (those numbers) are just what happened.”
Those numbers include career-highs in batting average (.511) and homeruns (14), the latter of which broke her own single-season record of 11, set last year. She also had 30 RBIs and a mind-boggling 1.056 slugging percentage. She also set a new Gordon Lee career record with 34 homers and is one of just a handful of players in GLHS history to win four state titles in her four years as a player. She capped the year by being named the Class A Public School State Player of the Year.
In addition, she is the first Gordon Lee player to ever garner first team All-State honors four years in a row.
“It’s hard to describe what she did this year,” head coach Dana Mull said. “Fourteen homeruns? That’s something you don’t get in a player very often. She was able to provide that punch we needed offensively. There were times where she carried us and even in times when she wasn’t hitting as well, she picked us up with her defense. She was always doing something to contribute to the team.”
As one of just two seniors on this year’s roster, that also meant being a leader, as Grimes put it, “in the dugout, on the field and at the plate”.
“We had to keep each other up, but we had more leaders on this team than just the seniors this year,” she added. “Still, I tried to do what I had to do for the team.”
The next stop for Grimes is Tennessee Tech, but she said she will fondly remember her time as a Lady Trojan.
“It’s super cool (to be a part of this program),” she added. “We have a great coach and this is just what Gordon Lee is. I’m just happy I could do my job during my time here.”
Minghini and Langston had a lot more in common than just a first name as their 2018 statistics in the circle were nearly identical.
Minghini, a first team All-State selection, went 15-1 with a 0.96 ERA in 102 innings pitched. She finished with 110 strikeouts and just 12 walks. She also hit .446 with nine doubles, three homers and 26 RBIs.
Meanwhile, Langston wasted no time finding her place on the varsity roster as she went 17-0 with a 0.85 ERA in 107 innings. She fanned 127 batters, issued just 19 walks and was named the Class A Public School State Pitcher of the Year. She also added 15 RBIs at the plate.
Minghini said it felt good to share the award with her teammate.
“We both pitched really well and it was good to have her by my side,” she said. “I feel like we equally shared in all of our achievements and we worked well together. I was the older pitcher this year after being a freshman last year when Canaan (Burnett) was here and trying to help her out. Now, Emma and I just help each other out, but I knew I also had to step up this year.
“It’s hard to keep the (Gordon Lee) legacy going, but it feels really good once you win. I just hope we can keep it going the next two years and the underclassmen behind us can keep winning too.”
Langston said she didn’t expect to win all the accolades that she collected in her freshman season.
“I didn’t expect this at all,” she said. “I came into (the season) not thinking I’d get to play as much as I did. But I really didn’t feel any pressure because I knew I had it in me.”
The rookie said she enjoyed pitching side-by-side with Minghini.
“We’re really similar in a lot of ways,” she added. “She told me that she had my back and for me to just go out there and do my best and if I got into any trouble out there, she’d be there to help me. We have a great program here and playing with players like that helps a lot.”
Mull said she had confidence in each of them, no matter who was toeing the rubber each day.
“I don’t think we broke the rotation one time,” she said. “There was maybe one time when one of them said their arm was hurting, so I put the other one in, but it didn’t matter who we played. They were always prepared and ready. I think it worked where one of them ended up pitching against Trion four times and the other never did, but there was really no reason for us to break the rotation with two pitchers as good as they are.
“It definitely helps having two really good pitchers on a staff. It can make all the difference.”