The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans overcame a shaky first inning and advanced to the winners’ bracket of the Class 1A public school state tournament with a 5-1 victory over Marion County Friday morning in Columbus.
Marion County would score its only run on a Gordon Lee error in the first inning, but an RBI-single by Maddie Clark in the top of the third would tie up the score.
The Lady Trojans would bust things open in the top of the fifth. Regan Thompson delivered an RBI-single, Clark drove in a run with a groundout and Paxton Grimes cleared the bases with a two-run homer to account for the final two tallies of the contest.
Thompson was 3-for-3 with a double in the victory, while Grimes finished with two hits. Emma Minghini gave up just one hit over seven innings to get the victory. She walked two and struck out seven.
Gordon Lee will face rival Trion at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the winners’ bracket final with the winner advancing to the championship game at 2:15 p.m. Trion advanced with a 15-2 win over Lanier County.