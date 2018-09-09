It looked bleak at times on Saturday, but the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans ended the day still undefeated after picking up two more victories over bigger schools on the second and final day of the Carrollton Invitational.
Gordon Lee 2, Alexander 1
The game would be scoreless going into the top of the seventh inning when the Lady Trojans would push across the first two runs of the game.
Kirbie Bradley and Macie Pearson delivered one-out singles before Anna Logan singled to load the bases. Addison Sturdivant popped up on the infield for the second out, but leadoff hitter Maddie Clark stepped to the plate and delivered a big two-run single to centerfield.
The (Class 6A) No. 5-ranked Lady Cougars would get their lone run in the bottom of the seventh, but that would be the only run they would get off Emma Langston. Langston surrendered just three hits in the complete-game victory. She struck out three and walked just one.
Reagan Thompson also had a hit for Gordon Lee.
Gordon Lee 8, Chapel Hill 6
Facing the current No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, Gordon Lee drew first blood with two runs in the top of the second inning.
Emma Minghini singled and scored on an error following a sacrifice bunt from Langston. After a sacrifice bunt by Bradley, Pearson grounded out to first to bring in the second run of the inning.
However, the Lady Panthers took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third and added solo runs in each of the next three innings to take a seemingly comfortable 6-2 lead into the seventh.
But Gordon Lee would stun Chapel Hill and its fans with a six-run seventh, which gave them the lead for good.
Langston reached on an error and a single by Bradley put runners on the corners for Pearson, who delivered another RBI-single. Chapel Hill would get the next batter on strikes, but Sturdivant would single to load the bases with one out.
Clark would hit the ball to center and Bradley was thrown out at the plate for out two, putting Gordon Lee on the brink of their first loss of the season.
But Thompson came through with a clutch two-run single to cut Chapel Hill's lead to 6-5 and when Paxton Grimes reached on an error, it brought in the game-tying run. Minghini then reached first on a catcher's interference call to reload the bases.
Langston would hit a ground ball, but all runners would be safe on the fielder's choice as a run scored to make it 7-6. One final error, Chapel Hill's fifth of the game, allowed Grimes to scamper home with what would turn out to be the final run of the afternoon.
Langston came in to throw the seventh inning and struck out one batter to close it out. She got the save while Minghini got the win. The sophomore surrendered 10 hits and two walks in six innings, but allowed just four earned runs and finished with six strikeouts.
Thompson and Sturdivant both had two hits in the game, while Thompson also picked up a stolen base.