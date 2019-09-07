The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans followed up a Friday night victory in the Carrollton Slam Tournament with two more wins on Saturday.
Gordon Lee 7, Cherokee 4
In a game that was called after five innings due to a time limit, Allie Farrow had a pair of doubles in the win. Addison Sturdivant also had two hits, while Maddie Clark picked up a triple. Farrow, along with Kirbie Bradley, Emma Langston and Macie Pearson, all had one RBI each.
Emma Minghini pitched three innings. She gave up three earned runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Langston threw the final inning. She allowed just one hit and struck out three to record the save.
Gordon Lee 2, South Paulding 0
Langston struck out 11 batters in seven innings to finish off the three-hit shutout. She surrendered just one walk and she also was credited with both of Gordon Lee's RBIs, one in the second inning and one in the sixth.
All eight of the Lady Trojans’ hits were singles. Bradley led the way with three basehits, while Minghini had two.
Gordon Lee (13-0) will head to Calhoun on Monday for a 5 p.m. game in a battle of No. 1-ranked state teams.