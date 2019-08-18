Gordon Lee, the top-ranked team in all of Class 1A Public, began their quest for a fifth consecutive state title this weekend at the Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park and did so by going 4-0 against some solid competition from higher classifications.
Gordon Lee 2, Carrollton 0
Facing the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A, Gordon Lee would get a solo homerun from Allie Farrow in the top of the fourth and an RBI-single by Kirbie Bradley in the sixth to help stake their team to the victory.
The only blemish on Emma Minghini’s pitching line was one lone hit as the junior struck out 10 in a seven-inning complete game victory.
Gordon Lee 11, Cedartown 1
The Lady Trojans scored all 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning as the first 12 runners reached base in the frame. Gordon Lee had 13 hits in the inning and 17 total hits for the game, including a three-run double by Regan Thompson and a two-run double by Maddie Clark.
Bradley and Thompson both had three hits. Emma Langston had two hits and drove in two runs. Minghini and Addison Sturdivant had two hits apiece, while Anna Logan and Macie Pearson each drove in a run.
Langston pitched the first four innings, allowing six hits and striking out five to get the victory. Jordan Dyer pitched an inning of relief. She allowed one hit and one walk.
Gordon Lee 11, Coahulla Creek 1
Facing the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A, the Lady Trojans built up a 5-0 lead before blowing the game open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. Minghini had two doubles as part of a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. She finished with two RBIs, while Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
Sturdivant went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times. Pearson had two hits and an RBI, while Logan also finished with two hits. Langston had a double and drove in two runs. Minghini struck out seven batters and walked five in five innings of work. She allowed just one hit.
Gordon Lee 7, Forsyth Central 5
Down 4-3, Gordon Lee tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth inning before scoring three in the top of the seventh. Langston took the victory, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings. She finished with seven strikeouts.
Pearson collected three more hits and two more RBIs, while Sturdivant had two hits and scored two runs. Minghini, Bradley and Clark all had two hits and one RBI each, while Logan and Farrow knocked in one run apiece.
Gordon Lee (4-0) will start Region 6-A North play at Mount Zion on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.