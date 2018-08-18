The three-time defending state champion Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finally opened their season on Friday with two games in the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.
And the Navy-and-White picked up right where they left off nearly a year ago.
Gordon Lee got six strong innings from sophomore Emma Minghini in a 6-0 win over Adairsville before freshman Emma Langston gave up just three hits and struck out seven in a six-inning, 4-0 win over Dalton.
Paxton Grimes had three hits in the opener, including a homerun, as she drove in three runs. Kirbie Bradley was also 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sidney Gasaway doubled in the win, while Reagan Thompson was credited with an RBI.
Against the host Lady Cats, Grimes had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Allie Farrow was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Gordon Lee (2-0) will face Chattahoochee at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday before a battle with Northwest Whitfield at 5.