The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans enjoyed a Senior Night waltz on Monday as they rolled past visiting Whitefield Academy, 20-0, in three innings.
The 20 runs came on just eight hits and a pair of Wolfpack errors. Gordon Lee scored seven times in the first inning and picked up 13 more in the second inning before finishing things off a half-inning later.
Emma Langston pitched all three innings. She did not give up a hit, did not walk a batter and finished with seven strikeouts while also delivering two RBIs at the plate.
Addison Sturdivant and Maddie Clark had two hits each. Sturdivant finished with two RBIs on the day, while Clark drove in four runs. Macie Pearson had two RBIs in the victory. Kirbie Bradley had a triple and knocked in three runs. Anna Logan drew three walks, scored twice and knocked in one run, while Regan Thompson had a hit, a walk and scored twice.
Gordon Lee (24-1) will begin play in the Region 6-A tournament on Thursday.