They say all good things must eventually come to an end and it finally did for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans on Friday night as they went 1-1 on the opening day of the SCORE International Invitational in Chattanooga to see their season-opening winning streak snapped.
Gordon Lee 6, Tattnall Square 3
The streak was extended to 16 games earlier in the day after they doubled up Tattnall Square Academy. Gordon Lee would score five times in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the win over the No. 2-ranked team in the Class 1A Private School division.
Emma Langston threw all six innings for the Lady Trojans. She gave up just two earned runs on seven hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Kirbie Bradley had a double and drove in three runs. Emma Minghini and Macie Pearson each had two hits and one RBI. Paxton Grimes had two hits and Maddie Clark drove in a run.
Social Circle 4, Gordon Lee 3
The Lady Trojans finally tasted defeat late Friday night as they lost to Class 2A Social Circle in nine innings.
The game would go to extras still scoreless. Both teams would plate solo runs in the eighth inning before Gordon Lee put up two in the top of the ninth to take a 3-1 lead. However, they could not hang on to it as the Lady Redskins answered with three in the bottom of the inning to pick up the victory.
Minghini scattered nine hits and walked just one in the loss. She struck out seven and only allowed one earned run. Grimes had a pair of doubles and knocked in a run, while Pearson was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Gordon Lee (16-1) will take on Lamar County and Wesleyan - the top-ranked Class 1A private school team - on Saturday.