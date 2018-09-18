Emma Langston surrendered just one hit, struck out six and did not give up a single walk in five innings as Gordon Lee continued to roll through region play with a 9-0 victory at Mount Zion-Carroll on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans would put the game away early with a six-spot in the top of the first inning. Paxton Grimes launched a two-run homerun in the inning. Kirbie Bradley had an RBI-double and Anna Logan swiped home on a double steal, while the Lady Eagles committed two of their six total errors in the frame.
Grimes and Emma Minghini each had two hits in the Region 6-A North victory, while Logan later drove in a run.
Gordon Lee (19-1, 7-0) will play at Christian Heritage on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.