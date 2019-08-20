The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored six times in the top of the first inning and five times in the top of the fifth en route to a 13-0 victory at Mount Zion-Carroll on Tuesday night.
The Lady Trojans recorded 20 hits on the evening, five in the first inning as they played station-to-station softball to put up the six-spot. Addison Sturdivant had an RBI-single in the top of the third inning, while Allie Farrow launched a leadoff solo homer to start the fourth.
Then in the fifth, Sturdivant showed off her wheels with a two-run, inside-the-park homerun. Emma Minghini doubled to bring home Regan Thompson, who tripled earlier in the frame. Farrow and Macie Pearson also had RBI-singles to cap the scoring.
Farrow went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Sturdivant was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Langston had three hits and knocked in one run. Minghini had two hits and drove in two runs, while Pearson, Maddie Clark and Anna Logan all had two hits apiece.
Minghini got the win in the circle. She went five innings, allowing just two hits and finishing with eight strikeouts. She threw just 67 pitches with 47 going for strikes.
Gordon Lee (5-0, 1-0) will play its home opener Thursday night at 5 p.m. against Darlington.