The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans haven't suffered too many losses over the past few years, but on the rare occasions when they have tasted defeat, they usually respond with a victory and that's exactly what happened on Saturday.
After seeing a season-long 16-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Ringgold on Friday, the Lady Trojans rebounded with two solid victories to close out the 2019 SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park.
Gordon Lee 3, Lamar County 0
The Lady Trojans had just four hits on the day, all going for singles, but parlayed them into enough runs to get the win.
Emma Minghini had an RBI at the plate, while Emma Langston scattered five hits over six innings and struck out five batters to record the win in the circle.
Gordon Lee 4, Rockmart 1
Facing one of Class 2A’s top 10 teams, the Lady Trojans broke open a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on for the victory.
Addison Sturdivant had a single and got credit for Gordon Lee’s only RBI of game, while Regan Thompson, Maddie Clark and Macie Pearson also had singles for the Lady Trojans. Minghini pitched all five innings. She gave up five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts, while the run she allowed was earned.
Gordon Lee (18-1, 6-0) will get back to Region 6-A North play on Tuesday with a home game against Mount Zion. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m