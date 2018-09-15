Just about 12 hours after seeing their season-opening 16-game winning streak snapped, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans began a new winning streak on Saturday with a pair of wins to move to 18-1 overall on the season.
Gordon Lee 8, Lamar County 1
The Lady Trojans would blow the game open with a four-spot in the second inning, while Paxton Grimes added to the lead with a two-run homer in the fourth.
Regan Thompson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Emma Minghini was 2-for-3 with three runs knocked in and Addison Sturdivant also picked up one RBI.
Emma Langston got the pitching victory. She gave up just one earned run in five innings of work, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 1, Wesleyan 0
Minghini's sacrifice bunt with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth plated Sturdivant with the game-winner as Gordon Lee took the battle between the top-ranked teams in Class 1A Public and Private.
Minghini finished 2-for-4, while Grimes had the only other hit for Gordon Lee. Minghini also got the victory in the circle. She allowed just six hits and struck out eight batters in eight innings of work.
Gordon Lee will look to go 7-0 in Region 6-A North play when they travel to Mount Zion on Tuesday.