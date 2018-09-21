A three-run first inning and a six-run second inning was more than enough of a cushion for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans on Thursday as they walloped Christian Heritage, 11-0, in a Region 6-A North game at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
Paxton Grimes was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI. That RBI came on a leadoff solo homerun in the fourth inning, her ninth of the season.
Emma Langston was 2-for-3 with two runs driven in. Anna Logan had two hits and one RBI, while Maddie Clark and Kirbie Bradley each drove in one run.
Langston pitched all five innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight.
Gordon Lee (20-1, 8-0) will step out of region to face Heritage on Monday afternoon in Chickamauga. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
NOTES: Counting a crossover game against Mt. Paran Christian on Sept. 11, Gordon Lee has outscored opponents in Region 6-A this season by a combined 72-1 in nine games with seven shutouts in a row, including the one on Thursday.