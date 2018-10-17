You have to go back quite a while - 2010 to be exact - to find the last time the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans found themselves in danger of actually losing a first or second round state playoff game.
Gordon Lee's historic undefeated season was nearly derailed that year by upstart Mt. Pisgah Christian in Game 1 of the second round. But an improbable five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Lady Trojans an 8-7 victory and momentum as Gordon Lee went on to sweep the series, en route to a 38-0 season and the state title.
And although Wednesday's 5-3 Game 2 victory over ACE Charter School out of Macon wasn't quite as dramatic as that finish eight years ago, it still managed to get more than a few hearts pumping in the stands.
But Gordon Lee hasn't won as many games as it has over the year without knowing how and when to flip the switch.
Down 2-1, the Navy-and-White put on a small ball clinic in the top of the fifth inning, scoring four runs and hitting just one ball out of the infield, as they took the lead for good in their Columbus-clinching victory over the Gryphons.
"We had to fight a little bit tonight, but give (ACE) credit because they came out swinging the bats in that first inning," Gordon Lee head coach Dana Mull said. "We left six runners on in the first three innings, so we have to find a way to get those runs in.
"But give our girls some credit too. They kept their composure and we just kept doing what we do and we finally got those runs across when we needed them."
The key inning began with a leadoff walk by Paxton Grimes and a bunt single by Emma Minghini. Both runners were moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Langston and both would score on a Kirbie Bradley two-run single to left.
Macie Pearson would walk and Anna Logan would get an infield single to load the bases. Addison Sturdivant hit a ground ball back to the pitcher for a 1-2 force out at home, but Regan Thompson picked up the slack by slapping a two-out infield single that a diving shortstop Macie Allen was only able to knock down, allowing the other two runs to score on the play.
"We try to have a good mix of power and small ball, but whatever is working at the time works for us," Mull explained. "I don't care how we score. A run is a run and we'll take them however we can get them. We hit the ball in Game 1 and we did have to rely more on the small ball in Game 2, but again, it doesn't matter to me how we push them across, as long as we're pushing them across."
Minghini was uncharacteristically touched up for two runs in the bottom of the first inning on three hits and a sacrifice, but the sophomore battled back to stymie the Gryphons the rest of the way. She gave up just one more earned run on three more hits over the final six innings and ended the game with five strikeouts.
Thompson finished with two hits and three RBIs as she also knocked in a run in the top of the fourth. Minghini and Langston also had two hits apiece.
Game 1 saw the Lady Trojans plate solo runs in each of the first two innings before exploding for five runs in the bottom of the third. They would get their final two runs in the fourth on a Minghini homer to polish off a 9-0 victory.
Minghini finished 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in a team-high five RBIs. Thompson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Logan had two hits and knocked in a run, while Langston, Bradley and Pearson had one RBI apiece.
Langston allowed just one hit in five innings and finished with six strikeouts in the run-rule victory.
Top-seeded Gordon Lee (28-1) will open play in Columbus on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. against No. 8-seeded Schley County, who swept No. 9-seeded Hawkinsville on Wednesday, 11-5 and 14-4. The Lady Trojans are looking for their fourth consecutive state championship and their ninth title since 2004.
"This is the 2018 Gordon Lee softball team and although it's not too much different from last year's team, it is a different team and they want to leave their mark just like everybody else," Mull added. "Tonight was just another step toward our goal of getting (to Columbus). Now that we're going, we can just focus on one game at a time.
"But (winning state) would mean a lot to these seniors, who have worked so hard, and this team wants to leave their mark like the teams that came before them."