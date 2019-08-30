Down 3-1 after the first inning on Thursday, the top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans tied up their game with Christian Heritage with a pair of runs in the top of the second and went on to an 11-4 victory over the Lady Lions in Dalton.
Gordon Lee took the lead for good after scoring one run in the top of the fourth inning and two runs in the top of the fifth. They would put the game away with a five-spot in the top of the seventh.
Anna Logan was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Macie Pearson had two hits, one RBI and scored three times. Kirbie Bradley was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Emma Minghini went 2-for-4. Emma Langston had a double and Maddie Clark chipped in with an RBI.
Langston started the game in the circle, but was replaced after just two-thirds of an inning after giving up three runs on just one hit. Minghini pitched the final 6.1 innings. She gave up four hits, walked three and struck out 10 to pick up the victory in relief.
Gordon Lee (8-0, 3-0) will play host to Bowdon on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.