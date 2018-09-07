The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to regain the lead and held on for a 7-5 victory over Class 7A Hillgrove on the opening night of the Carrollton Invitational on Friday.
The Lady Hawks scored three in the first inning, but Gordon Lee (11-0) answered with four runs in the bottom of the second. Hillgrove retook the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth, only to see Gordon Lee respond with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame.
The game was shortened to five innings due to the time limit.
The Lady Trojans had nine hits on the night, all singles. Emma Minghini and Kirbie Bradley had two hits each. Emma Langston and Addison Sturdivant each had one hit and two RBIs, while Maddie Clark and Reagan Thompson each drove in a run.
Minghini got the win. She allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings of work. She finished with three strikeouts. Langston came in and struck out two in the top of the fifth to get the save.