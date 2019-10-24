There were a few hearts in the throats of the Gordon Lee faithful in Columbus early on Thursday as their team fell behind 3-1 to second-ranked Trion after four-and-a-half innings of their opening game at the Elite Eight in Columbus.
However, the champion pedigree of top-ranked Gordon Lee would finally come shining through.
The Lady Trojans stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth to pick up an 8-3 victory over the Lady Bulldogs and advance in the winners' bracket.
With the win, Gordon Lee (30-1) will play again at 8 p.m. tonight in the Olympic Stadium against fellow Region 6 member Bowdon. The Red Devils moved on with a 3-0 victory over Lanier County in their opening game.
The other two first-round games in the Class A Public School bracket saw Georgia Military shutout Marion County, 4-0, while Commerce edged out Emanuel County Institute, 5-4. GMC and Commerce will also face off at 8 p.m. tonight.
The winners of tonight's 8 p.m. games will face off Friday night at 8 p.m. for a spot in the state championship game on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Gordon Lee drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning as Addison Sturdivant scored on a two-out error, but Trion (21-4) would come back to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.
Bailey Smith reached on an error to lead off the inning before being sacrificed to second on a bunt by Asia Lanham. Jenna Mosley came through with an RBI-single and took second on the throw home before scoring on a single by Chloe Murdock.
Emma Minghini entered the game in the top of the fifth inning, replacing Gordon Lee starter Emma Langston in the circle. But history would repeat itself. Smith reached base on another error to lead off the inning, Lanham again layed down a sacrifice bunt and Smith would come racing home on a two-out single by Murdock.
However, the tide would turn a half inning later.
Anna Logan and Sturdivant singled to lead off the inning and Regan Thompson reached base on a walk to load them up for Minghini. The junior hit into a fielder's choice that brought home a run. She would later steal second base before Allie Farrow tied up the game with a sacrifice fly.
Kirbie Bradley would come through with the go-ahead RBI-single and Maddie Clark followed up with a clutch two-run homer to boost Gordon Lee's lead to 6-3.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, the first four Gordon Lee batters reached base. Macie Pearson, along with Logan and Sturdivant, all singled to load the bases. Thompson drew a four-pitch walk to bring in a run and, one out later, Farrow hit into a 5-3 putout to bring home the eighth and final run of the game for the Lady Trojans.
Minghini would get the win in relief. She pitched three innings of two-hit ball, allowing no earned runs and striking out three batters. Langston started the game and threw the first four innings. She gave up two hits and one walk and struck out four, while none of the runs she allowed were earned.
Sturdivant, Pearson and Logan all had two hits each for Gordon Lee.
Whitney Shepherd took the loss for Trion. She allowed nine hits, but just two earned runs in six innings in the circle. She walked three batters and struck out one.
Trion will play again Thursday at 12 noon versus Lanier County in an elimination game, while Marion County and ECI will also face off in the elimination bracket.