The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled Highway 27 South to LaFayette on Monday and used five unanswered runs over the final three innings to win 7-4 in a back-and-forth contest against the Lady Ramblers.
LaFayette took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Gordon Lee would answer with two runs in the top of the second to take the lead, only to see LaFayette put up three runs in the bottom of the third to regain a 4-2 advantage.
However, that would be all the runs that the Lady Ramblers would generate the rest of the night. The Lady Trojans would then retake the lead for good with a three-run fifth inning before tacking on two insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
Maddie Clark was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the victory. Kirbie Bradley went 2-for-2 and drove in three, while Emma Langston and Macie Pearson each had two hits and one RBI.
Emma Minghini got the start. She lasted just three innings, giving up six hits with no strikeouts. She was replaced in the fourth inning by Langston, who pitched four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out two to get the victory.
Madison Pettigrew pitched for LaFayette, allowing three earned runs and striking out five. Megan Wilson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the loss, while Marquila Howell and Ashton Stalling had two hits apiece.
Gordon Lee (3-0) will play at Darlington on Thursday in their first Region 6-A North game of the year, while LaFayette (6-3) will continue its Region 6-AAAA slate at home against Gilmer on Tuesday, looking to move to 3-0 in the league.