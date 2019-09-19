The top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans continued their offensive onslaught on Thursday by pounding out 13 hits in a 14-2 home win over Christian Heritage. The Lady Lions came into the game ranked No. 9 in the Class 1A Private School rankings.
Gordon Lee fell behind 1-0 after the first inning, but put up seven runs in the second inning before six more runs in the third put the game away.
Regan Thompson, Emma Langston and Macie Pearson all went 3-for-3 on the afternoon. Langston, Allie Farrow and Emma Minghini each had two RBIs, while Pearson, Addison Sturdivant, Kirbie Bradley and Maddie Clark all drove in one run each.
Minghini picked up the victory in the circle. She pitched all four innings, giving up just one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (21-1, 9-0) will be back in action on Tuesday with an away game at No. 5 Bowdon.