The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got two innings apiece from Emma Langston and Addison Sturdivant in a 15-1, four-inning, combined no-hitter over Darlington in a Region 6-A North game on Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee had 11 hits in the bottom of the first inning as they scored 13 runs. Sturdivant, along with Regan Thompson, Allie Farrow, Kirbie Bradley and Maddie Clark, all had doubles in the inning. Farrow also blasted a two-run homer as part of the early offensive explosion.
Sidney Gasaway added a double in the second inning as the Lady Trojans scored their final two runs. Darlington's only run of the game came in the top of the second as they got a runner to third base without the benefit of a hit. Olivia Adams would score on a groundout by Lily Fowler.
Langston threw the first two innings to get the victory. She struck out four batters while the run she allowed was unearned. Sturdivant, seeing her first action in the circle this season, struck out three and walked one in her two innings of work.
Farrow, Clark and Langston all had two hits each with Farrow leading the way with three RBIs. Sturdivant and Clark knocked two runs apiece. Langston, Jordan Dyer, Macie Pearson and Anna Logan all had one RBI each and Anniston Hudson scored three times for Gordon Lee.
The Lady Trojans (6-0, 2-0) will step out of region on Tuesday to host Walker County rival LaFayette. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.